Greenbrier Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,778 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 750% compared to the typical volume of 562 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,652,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $40,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,257.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 17.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 70,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

GBX traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 177,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,018. The company has a market cap of $739.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.70. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.46 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

