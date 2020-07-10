Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 8,576,650.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 171,533 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,407,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,830,000 after buying an additional 464,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,600,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,995,000 after acquiring an additional 201,715 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,725 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,004,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,955,000 after acquiring an additional 379,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,139,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,563,000 after buying an additional 677,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Cfra lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $11.37. 3,418,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,325,946. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

