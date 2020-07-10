Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $3.79

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.87, but opened at $3.79. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 847,112 shares changing hands.

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.