HML (LON:HMLH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.84

HML Holdings plc (LON:HMLH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.84 and traded as low as $28.00. HML shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of HML in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 million and a P/E ratio of 11.88.

HML (LON:HMLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 4.40 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a GBX 0.52 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from HML’s previous dividend of $0.47. HML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

HML Company Profile (LON:HMLH)

HML Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Management, Surveying Services, and Insurance Services segments. The company also offers chartered surveying, insurance broking intermediary, and concierge services.

