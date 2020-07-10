Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires 12,647 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,240. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $377.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.