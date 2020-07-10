Hoey Investments Inc. Buys 6,329 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 203.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $119.02. 8,099,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,656,378. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

