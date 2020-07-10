Hoey Investments Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 3.1% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 493,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,256 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

