Hoey Investments Inc. Invests $318,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $24,566,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.