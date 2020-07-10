Hoey Investments Inc. Makes New $194,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $8,544,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,495,320. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 45,943,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,844,024. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

