Hoey Investments Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,564,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $193.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.