HSBC’s (HSBC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 268,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,811. HSBC has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,686,000 after buying an additional 3,098,634 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth $14,812,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 13.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,951,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,670,000 after purchasing an additional 356,597 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $8,720,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 362.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 177,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,151 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

