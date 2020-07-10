HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

HubSpot stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.81. 11,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,916. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.87 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $243.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.56 and a 200-day moving average of $174.87.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $481,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $1,189,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares in the company, valued at $95,447,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,086 shares of company stock worth $4,308,985 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in HubSpot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

