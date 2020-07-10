Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $182.39

Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $182.39 and traded as low as $170.00. Ideagen shares last traded at $171.50, with a volume of 126,612 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDEA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 186.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 182.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $373.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00.

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

