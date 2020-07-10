ImageCoin Price Down 21.2% This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $370,252.49 and $731,256.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002076 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 124.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,919,564 coins and its circulating supply is 9,370,064 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

