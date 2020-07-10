Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.06% of Independence Realty Trust worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 424,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,975,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,482,000 after acquiring an additional 252,921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 280.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 54.2% during the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 206,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $779,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at $124,063.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

Shares of IRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,896. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

