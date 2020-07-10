ING Groep’s (ING) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

ING Groep stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 606,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,857. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

