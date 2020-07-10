Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.85

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.85 and traded as low as $16.08. Inspired Energy shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 16,820 shares trading hands.

INSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.85. The company has a market cap of $123.32 million and a PE ratio of 34.30.

In related news, insider Richard Logan purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,690 ($20.80) per share, with a total value of £1,943,500 ($2,391,705.64).

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

