Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lessened by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. 923,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,178,590. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $248.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

