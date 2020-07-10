Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,101,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,533. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98.

