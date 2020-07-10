Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,657.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $12.28 million and $8,657.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.76 or 0.01980221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00185251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00115896 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,870,248 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.