Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

IRWD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 32,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,212. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.13% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

