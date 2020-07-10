iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stake Increased by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 44.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.35. 37,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.07.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

