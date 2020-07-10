iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) is Exane Derivatives’ Largest Position

Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 1,910,844.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,976 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 3.0% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Exane Derivatives owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 122,070 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after buying an additional 55,236 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter.

MCHI stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.08. 309,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,452. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $76.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

