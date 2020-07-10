iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,043,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

