iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,125 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.12. 219,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,103. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $64.17.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.