JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $39.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of SAH stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.73. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $913,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

