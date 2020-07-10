JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,880,000 after buying an additional 55,443 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,678,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,377,682. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.93. The company has a market capitalization of $284.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

