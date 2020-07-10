Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.46

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.46 and traded as low as $3.20. Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 19,807,213 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $70.77 million and a P/E ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. It explores for platinum group elements, platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, chrome, nickel, lead, zinc, vanadium, and copper ores.

