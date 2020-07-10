Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $291.81

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $291.81 and traded as low as $253.00. Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at $256.20, with a volume of 709,875 shares.

JUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 250 ($3.08) in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 169 ($2.08) to GBX 196 ($2.41) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “add” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 415 ($5.11) to GBX 240 ($2.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 260 ($3.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 335 ($4.12) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Jupiter Fund Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 242.22 ($2.98).

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 249.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 291. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15.

In other news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 19,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £49,868 ($61,368.45).

About Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

