Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.70% of Kingstone Companies worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,928. Kingstone Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

KINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.