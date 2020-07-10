Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($0.42). Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 169%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.64) to ($2.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. 6,952,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,889,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,685,000 after acquiring an additional 439,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,927 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit