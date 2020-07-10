Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($0.42). Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 169%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.64) to ($2.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. 6,952,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,889,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,685,000 after acquiring an additional 439,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,927 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.