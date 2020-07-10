KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.26

Shares of KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $11.18. KP Tissue shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 5,378 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC upped their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.27. The firm has a market cap of $106.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$375.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$345.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

