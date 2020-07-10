KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.26

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Shares of KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $11.18. KP Tissue shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 5,378 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC upped their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.27. The firm has a market cap of $106.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$375.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$345.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit