Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th.

KLIC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,800. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 708.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 166,447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 129,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 71.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 141,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

