Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,031 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.46.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.51. 39,720,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,852,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.11. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

