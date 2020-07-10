Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,402,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,099,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

