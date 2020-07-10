Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 825 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,881,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,009,776 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.45.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $245.07. 1,410,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,697,148. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

