Larson Financial Group LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 137.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,825,129. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.