Larson Financial Group LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $39,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.36. 316,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $304.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

