Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,838. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

