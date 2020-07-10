LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $1.04 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.43.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $20,579,025.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,551,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,130,176,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 527,044 shares of company stock worth $158,686,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.02. The stock had a trading volume of 109,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,842. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.31. The stock has a market cap of $301.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

