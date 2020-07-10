LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Lowers Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 960.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $248.71. 1,348,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.