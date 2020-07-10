Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Cut by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.44.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.56. 43,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,159. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $377.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

