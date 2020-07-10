LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.63

Shares of LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $5.06. LRAD shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 192,700 shares.

The company has a market cap of $142.74 million, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LRAD stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

