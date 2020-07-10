Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.57

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.57 and traded as low as $51.91. Magellan Financial Group shares last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 450,834 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and a PE ratio of 24.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is A$55.56.

About Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG)

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.