Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. National Securities lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $29.22. 10,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,042. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

