Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.6% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.43.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.17. 1,520,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.31. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $20,579,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,551,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,130,176,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,044 shares of company stock valued at $158,686,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

