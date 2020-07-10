MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.06% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 517.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.90.

MKC stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.97. 256,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.75. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $184.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

