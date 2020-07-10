Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mediwound’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). Mediwound posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mediwound.

Get Mediwound alerts:

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Mediwound had a net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 75.91%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

MDWD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,978. Mediwound has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,045 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mediwound during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mediwound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.