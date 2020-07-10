Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $36,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.95. The company had a trading volume of 179,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,206. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

