Metronome (MET) Achieves Market Cap of $5.26 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00005338 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and $149,235.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.76 or 0.01980221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00185251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00115896 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,149,291 coins and its circulating supply is 10,672,617 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

